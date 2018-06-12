Missing man from Buckley – Police confirm a body has been found

North Wales Police have confirmed the discovery of a body earlier today, Tuesday 12th June.

The discovery was made by officers searching for 68-year-old Emrys Jones who had been reported missing from his Buckley home two days earlier.

Although no formal identification has been made officers believe it is sadly that of Mr Jones and his next of kin have been informed.

Chief Insp Jon Bowcott at Mold Police Station said:

“At this time his death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been informed. Our thoughts are very much with his family and on their behalf I’d ask their privacy be respected at this difficult time

Mr Jones went missing from Buckley at around 11am on Sunday police said he was intending on going to Homebase in Mold.

A spokesperson from the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue Team said;

“Sunday night through to this afternoon. Large scale search in the Buckley to Broughton area, with fellow volunteers and dogs from Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Wales). North Wales Police have recently confirmed that a body was found today. The team sends our condolences to his family and friends.”