News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Missing Connah’s Quay woman last seen on Friday

Published: Saturday, Jan 4th, 2020
Share:

North Wales  Police have launched an appeal for help finding a Deeside woman who has been reported missing.

Police have asked the public to get in touch with any information after Claire Condliffe went missing from Connah’s Quay

Claire was last seen on Friday  3rd January.

Police say she has shoulder length brown hair, 5’4, carrying a navy blue holdall and green shoulder bag.

She was wearing the same blue anorak as in the photograph.

Anyone with information which may help the police locate Claire is asked to call 101 quoting reference 32358

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Detailed plans for large new warehouse at former RAF Sealand site look set to be green lighted

Major expansion to council-run care home in Buckley is backed for approval

Plans to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into 13 apartments look set for approval

Record year for Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships as company secures £50m forward order book

“It’s just ensuring a girl’s period isn’t a barrier to her succeeding in life”

North Wales Firefighter and Future Leader Apprenticeship opportunities set to go live on Monday

Local travel bosses party with Peter Andre after scooping top award

Attendance record smashed as over 400 people take part in News Years Day Wepre parkrun

Church hall near Holywell could be converted into single house under revised plans


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn