Missing Connah’s Quay woman last seen on Friday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help finding a Deeside woman who has been reported missing.

Police have asked the public to get in touch with any information after Claire Condliffe went missing from Connah’s Quay

Claire was last seen on Friday 3rd January.

Police say she has shoulder length brown hair, 5’4, carrying a navy blue holdall and green shoulder bag.

She was wearing the same blue anorak as in the photograph.

Anyone with information which may help the police locate Claire is asked to call 101 quoting reference 32358