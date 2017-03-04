Missing 16 Year Old Girl From Flint

Late this evening police have issued a missing persons appeal for 16 year old Indya Jones.

Police say: “We are concerned as to the whereabouts of an Indya Jones aged 16 from the Flint area.”

Indya is described as being 5ft 4in tall, slim build, dyed black hair possibly tied up in a bun.

Indya is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, red and black scarf, Nike blue hoody, black leggings and white converse trainers.

If you have seen Indya or have any information as to her whereabouts can you please contact us on 101 and quote reference number V030779.