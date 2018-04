Police have issued an appeal this lunchtime to locate 12 year old Mali Llewelyn who is missing.

Mali is aged 12 and is from Wrexham, and is described as 5’4 tall, shoulder length brown hair and could be wearing a green puffer jacket.

Police say she may be in Flintshire or Broughton area.

Any information or sightings are to be rung through to North Wales Police by calling 101.