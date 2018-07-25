‘Mindless’ vandals target WW1 ‘silent soldier’ tribute in Mold

Vandals have targeted a ‘Silent Soldier’ tribute commemorating 100 years since WW1.

The near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ situated at Daniel Owen Square in Mold features the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base, it was attacked sometime in the last two days police have said.

A spokesperson for Mold Town Council said:

“The town council purchased two of the Silent Soldiers from the British Legion to commemorate 100 years since WW1. There is one by the War Memorial at Bailey Hill and one in the flower bed on Daniel Owen Square. The one on the square has been damaged, someone has bent the head of the soldier back, possibly trying to break it off – which has resulted in the head being bent and a crack in the metal on the body. There are also a number of marks on the soldiers head. Total disrespect for what these figures stand for.”

How the silhouetted ‘Silent Soldier’ figure (on the left) at Daniel Owen Square looked before being damaged by vandals.

An update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook Page says:

“Unknown vandals have caused damage to property over the last 2 days. Despicably they have bend and scratched the head of the FALLEN SOLDIER MEMORIAL commemorating our FALLEN in both world wars.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said they were called at 11.28am today to Mold Town Hall to a report that “a recently placed statue, The silent soldier – had been damaged.”

Mold Town Centre Manager Dave Hill said:

“I’d like to issue an appeal for anyone to come who can come forward to help identify the mindless individual who has shown total disrespect to the fallen young men, many from Mold, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War and subsequent conflicts. I’m sure that the family and friends of whoever this was will be as disgusted as the vast majority of the Mold community. If anyone knows who is responsible please contact either the Mold Police via 101 or facebook or Mold Town Council direct.”

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.

The Royal British Legion aims to ensure that everyone has the chance to pay their respects to those who gave so much.

The Silent Soldier silhouettes are appearing across the country as the 100th anniversary approaches.

If you have any information which may help the police call 101 and quote W103553