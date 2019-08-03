Mindless vandals target Wepre Park football pitch

Vandals have struck at Wepre Park again.
Yobs have cut through a fence which surrounds FC Nomads football pitch, they have also set rubbish bins alight damaging the fence and scorching the ground.
More vandalism up at Wepre Park, fences cut down and bins set alight in the cage. @NWPolice have been informed incident number X110132 if anyone has any info.
— FC Nomads (@FC_Nomads) August 2, 2019
There has been a spate of vandalism incidents at the park in the past few months and rangers have appealed for the public to report any acts of vandalism they witness.
FC Nomads Chairman Bernie Attridge told Deeside.com,
“Mindless yobs are causing havoc up Wepre Park with rubbish bins set alight and fences cut down.
People have used cutters to cut the fence panels down.
We used to have a few climbing over the fence onto the pitch but lately, there’s been open access due to someone cutting the fence.
Volunteers are trying the best to look after the pitch so teams can play on a decent pitch but is very disheartening when we get this vandalism.
Park rangers have told me they have seen an increase in criminal damage across the park.
I am asking anyone with any information to contact the police.”
In June, an education area in the Connah’s Quay park – located at the bottom of the former golf course – was targeted by vandals in a mindless attack which saw wooden decking trashed.
The facility is used by primary schools, groups and special schools to provide self-led education activities.
In another incident, rangers said a finger post near Ewloe Castle had been vandalised and signs at the rear entrance to the park have been daubed with graffiti.
Connah’s Quay Angling Club were left counting the cost of vandalism in January when a brand new notice board at the Rosie Pool was trashed just three days after being put up.
Park rangers are asking members of the public who see any incidents of vandalism out of working hours to report them to stephen.lewis@flintshire.gov.uk or call 07785964386.”
If you have any information regarding the latest damage to the fence at the football pitch contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting X110132.