Mindless vandals target Wepre Park football pitch

Vandals have struck at Wepre Park again.

Yobs have cut through a fence which surrounds FC Nomads football pitch, they have also set rubbish bins alight damaging the fence and scorching the ground.

More vandalism up at Wepre Park, fences cut down and bins set alight in the cage. @NWPolice have been informed incident number X110132 if anyone has any info. — FC Nomads (@FC_Nomads) August 2, 2019

There has been a spate of vandalism incidents at the park in the past few months and rangers have appealed for the public to report any acts of vandalism they witness.

FC Nomads Chairman Bernie Attridge told Deeside.com,

“Mindless yobs are causing havoc up Wepre Park with rubbish bins set alight and fences cut down.

People have used cutters to cut the fence panels down.

We used to have a few climbing over the fence onto the pitch but lately, there’s been open access due to someone cutting the fence.

Volunteers are trying the best to look after the pitch so teams can play on a decent pitch but is very disheartening when we get this vandalism.

Park rangers have told me they have seen an increase in criminal damage across the park.

I am asking anyone with any information to contact the police.”