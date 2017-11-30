Military jets heard over Deeside tonight.

RAF VALLEY

A few people have been in touch to ask about low flying military jets heard and seen over Deeside earlier this evening.

At least two RAF Hawk T2 jets from RAF Valley were spotted in the area, the map below shows the flight path of one Hawk from RAF Valley passing over of Flint and out over to Merseyside.

While there have been various posts on social media from people in Hawarden, Ewloe, Shotton and Connah’s Quay either hearing or seeing a fast jet flying above.

The RAF say they are currently conducting night flying exercises in north Wales airspace which is common in the winter months as crews take advantage of the earlier darkness.

The distinctive black Hawk two-seater jets based at RAF Valley are part of the UK Military Flying Training System, pilots will be performing night time sorties from today up to December 14.

They were rattling the A350xwb factory tonight when they were doing the touch and go’s… #rattledtheroofoff — Paul Morris (@moggsy100) November 30, 2017

A spokesperson for RAF Valley said;

“Night flying is an essential skill and a core part of the flying syllabus for trainee fighter pilots. We recognise the disruption this can cause, and so do everything we can to keep night flying to a minimum.

We do not publish flying times as the flying programme can change at short notice. However, we conduct night flying mostly in the autumn / winter to take advantage of the early darkness, and as a rule we aim to cease flying as soon as possible, and no later than 23.59 hrs.”