Milestone: More than 1 million people in Wales now fully vaccinated

The number of people in Wales who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine has passed the one million mark.

According to the latest Public Health Wales figures issued this lunchtime, 1,000,706 people are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The figures published today, Sunday, May 29, also show that 2,091,824 have had the first dose of the coronavirus jab.

The data shows by health board of residence 665,931 doses have been issued – as of data up to the 16th.

A breakdown per age group is also detailed:

Usually such data is accompanied by statements, however there has been none issued today.

Today’s figures show there are three council areas in North Wales with zero cases reported on the update, with two in Wrexham one in Gwynedd and two in Anglesey. As usual data often lags by a few days, however it does complete a week of relatively low figures for coronavirus in North Wales.