MiG – nificent Cold War fighter jets pays visit to Hawarden Airport

A MiG-15 fighter trainer believed to be the only one left flying in Northern Europe made an appearance over Deeside today as it made its way to Hawarden Airport for a fuel stop.

The Cold War classic belonging to the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron is taking part in various air shows across the UK

The aircraft painted and marked as “RED 18” to represent Russian-Soviet pilot and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s MiG-15, the first human to journey into outer space in 1961.

Gagarin was stationed close to the Norwegian border as a fighter pilot flying the MiG-15 before his cosmonaut training.

The MiG 15 was photographed landing at Hawarden Airport by @Jedex who sent us the images below.