Mid November deadline for objections to traffic order which paves way for new bus lanes along Chester Road in Shotton

Public notices have been put up on lamp posts alongside a stretch of road in Deeside where Flintshire County Council is set to create dedicated bus lanes.

The notices – along the B5129 Chester Road East in Shotton – are advertising a Traffic Order which, once passed, will give the council the power under the Road Traffic Act to ban cars and impose penalty charges on those drivers who stray into the new bus lane,

Plans to create bus lanes on the B5129 between Queensferry and Shotton were previously approved by senior politicians in the county in a bid to slash journey times.

Work is due to start on the scheme in January 2020 and Flintshire Council said bus drivers, cyclists and emergency service vehicles on blue light calls would all be able to benefit.

Restrictions for all other drivers will be heavily enforced by the introduction of ANPR cameras along the route with all income going direct to the authority.

Flintshire Council secured funding from the Welsh Government to create the bus lanes which, it says could shave eight minutes off bus trips for commuters to Deeside Industrial Park.

The authority conducted a consultation process on the bus lane plans during March which included two public information events.

The public notice – published on October 25 – gives residents the opportunity to object to the proposed Traffic Order, they have until November 15 to raise concerns with the council.

A statement – published alongside the notice and signed by Steve Jones, Flintshire’s chief officer for Streetscene and transportation – says:

“The proposed order will support the promotion of sustainable modes of transport, making bus travel more efficient, improve time-keeping on the affected routes and enable people to move about without adding to congestion on the roads, all of which is an integral part of a sustainable travel approach.

The use of pedal cycles will be permitted within the bus lane providing cyclists with a safer environment. In addition, emergency vehicles will benefit from improved response times from utilising the proposed bus lane.

The introduction of the Bus Lane will significantly reduce the bus journey time along the above road, promoting greater use of public transport as an alternative to the private motor car and is a key objective of the Council Plan.

Bus lanes are one of the most effective tools available to local authorities for improving the efficiency and reliability of road-based public transport services and hence their attractiveness to the travelling public.

A bus lane’s value can be seriously diminished if used by unauthorised vehicles and effective enforcement is fundamental to discouraging contravention.

The County Council continues its responsibility to consider the provision of convenient and safe modes of travel, and the proposed measures are aimed at ensuring that a sustainable mode of travel are available to all, improving access to employment and services through a reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly Public Transport Service.”