Met Office warning for ice in Flintshire overnight

Published: Thursday, Nov 28th, 2019
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for ice in Flintshire overnight.

The warning comes into force from just after midnight through to 10am on Friday.

The Met Office says:

“An area of rain is expected to clear southwards across much of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and the south of northern England on Thursday evening.

Following this surface temperatures are expected to fall away below freezing and following the rain and recent wet weather many surfaces are likely to remain wet leading to icy stretches forming where these not treated.”

 

 

 

