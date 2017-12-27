Yellow weather alert for ice from 4pm on Wednesday through to 11am Thursday

With colder air taking hold across the UK, temperatures in Flintshire are expected to drop a little which may result in some ice forming on roads later today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice from 4pm on Wednesday through to 11am Thursday.

The warning says:

‘Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.’