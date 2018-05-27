independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Met Office issues ‘yellow’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

Published: Sunday, May 27th, 2018
Share:

A yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning has been issued for today, Sunday 27 May.

An update on the Met Office website states: ‘Thunderstorms will continue to develop over the southern half of the UK throughout Sunday with some of these persisting into Monday morning.

Whilst many areas will see small amounts of rain a few locations may see some very large totals with 30 mm possible within an hour and perhaps up to 80 mm in 3 hours.

Along with this hail and thunder are likely as well as some locally strong gusts.

The most likely location for seeing these severe thunderstorms is over parts of east and north Wales and extending southeastwards into the West Midlands.’

The warning is in place until 6am on Monday morning.

Thunderstorms have brought over 13,000 lightning strikes across southern Britain and the Channel in a past 24 hours, ant forecasters say there are more to come.

A rumbles of thunder have been heard in Deeside this morning but as yet nothing significant, the early morning cluster of lighting strikes in North Wales appear to have dissipated for the time being.

LATEST NEWS:

Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

Westminster reception for Coleg Cambria WorldSkills squad

Lack of train drivers sees cancellations on the Wrexham to Bidston service

Former Deputy Principal of children’s home becomes 10th person convicted under operation Pallial

Deeside Synchro Club celebrates second year of success.

Hospital grounds, school grounds and playgrounds to be smoke-free in Wales by summer 2019

Deeside based Iceland Foods first Norway store opens to enthusiastic reception

RAC say 14m ‘leisure trips’ will be made this Bank Holiday – thankfully not all via the A494

Knuckleduster carrying man charged following ‘disturbance’ in Chester pub

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn