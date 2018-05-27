Met Office issues ‘yellow’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

A yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning has been issued for today, Sunday 27 May.

An update on the Met Office website states: ‘Thunderstorms will continue to develop over the southern half of the UK throughout Sunday with some of these persisting into Monday morning.

Whilst many areas will see small amounts of rain a few locations may see some very large totals with 30 mm possible within an hour and perhaps up to 80 mm in 3 hours.

Along with this hail and thunder are likely as well as some locally strong gusts.

Look at this!! This is Llangollen been like this since 4am pic.twitter.com/9DC2GuiwEt — Eric1878 (@Eric_Toffee1878) May 27, 2018

The most likely location for seeing these severe thunderstorms is over parts of east and north Wales and extending southeastwards into the West Midlands.’

The warning is in place until 6am on Monday morning.

Thunderstorms have brought over 13,000 lightning strikes across southern Britain and the Channel in a past 24 hours, ant forecasters say there are more to come.

A rumbles of thunder have been heard in Deeside this morning but as yet nothing significant, the early morning cluster of lighting strikes in North Wales appear to have dissipated for the time being.