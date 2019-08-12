News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire this evening

Published: Monday, Aug 12th, 2019
It looks like we’re are set for more wet weather this week, the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather alert for heavy rain in Flintshire.

The alert comes in to play from 6pm this evening, Monday, August 12 – and runs through to 10am Tuesday. 

The Met Office has said: 

“Heavy showers are likely to develop over the Irish Sea and move into parts of northwest England and northeast Wales through the evening and overnight.

There is the potential for these to form into bands such that some locations could see heavy rain for several hours and perhaps 30-40 mm of rain, while other areas remain largely dry.

The greatest risk of larger amounts of rain is across the Merseyside and Lancashire coasts.”

 

 

 

