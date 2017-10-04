Met Office issues yellow weather alert for strong to gale force winds overnight

The Met Office has issued a weather alert for gale force winds in Flintshire overnight.

The alert is valid between 9pm this evening through to 9am Thursday morning.

Outbreaks of heavy rain are expected with strong to gale force westerly winds bringing gusts of 40-50 mph, some could reach 60 of mph.

“Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts,” the Met Office alert says.

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

“An area of low pressure crossing northern UK overnight will bring a swathe of strong winds on its southern flank, clearing latest from eastern areas.”

Most of Wales, the Midlands and Northern England will see strong winds overnight.