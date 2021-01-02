Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 2nd Jan 2021

Updated: Sat 2nd Jan

Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice which could affect the region

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice and snow for North Wales today.

The alert – which came into play just before 10am is in place until 6pm his evening and covers Flintshire as well as neighbouring counties in both Wales and England.

The Met Office says “Snowfall may cause tricky travel conditions in places.”

The warning states: “Southward-moving areas of sleet and snow are likely to give 2-5cm snow over higher ground above 200-300m whilst at lower levels snow accumulations will be smaller and patchier in nature with 1-2cm snow for some[


“Where snow falls, expect slippery pavements and tricky driving conditions.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Performance psychologists at Sport Wales offer simple tips to help with motivation

News

‘Now is the time to quit smoking ahead of tighter smoke-free laws,’ urges Wellbeing Minister

News

Despite Covid restrictions 2020 has been the busiest year on record for Flint Coastguard volunteers

News

Plans in place at Port of Holyhead as EU Transition period ends

News

2020 the most difficult of years – here’s to a better 2021 – Happy New Year

News

Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

News

North Wales consultant urges people to ‘be sensible and be safe’ as number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubles in a week

News

People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

News

Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn