Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice which could affect the region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice and snow for North Wales today.

The alert – which came into play just before 10am is in place until 6pm his evening and covers Flintshire as well as neighbouring counties in both Wales and England.

The Met Office says “Snowfall may cause tricky travel conditions in places.”

The warning states: "Southward-moving areas of sleet and snow are likely to give 2-5cm snow over higher ground above 200-300m whilst at lower levels snow accumulations will be smaller and patchier in nature with 1-2cm snow for some





“Where snow falls, expect slippery pavements and tricky driving conditions.”