Met Office issues Flintshire weather warning for Friday

The Met Office has updated their yellow weather warning for Wales to include Flintshire as the UK braces itself for the arrival of ‘Storm Barbara’

We’ll experience a short period of strong winds in Flintshire between 12pm and 6pm the Met Office says.

The sudden onset of strong, gusty winds along with heavy rainfall has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during Friday afternoon.

Gusts of around 50-60mph are likely in places with speeds reaching up to 70 mph in exposed areas.

The stormy weather of Friday is expected to clear away to the north of the UK late in the day and then as we move into Christmas Eve.

Grahame Madge, spokesman for the Met Office, said:

“We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.

“But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings.”

Christmas Day will start overcast, grey and very mild conditions with further spells of rain and drizzle at times.