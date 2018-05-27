Met Office extends weather warning to ‘Amber’ for Flintshire with thunderstorms and torrential rain expected

The Met Office has updated a weather warning for Flintshire to an ‘Amber Warning’ which is in place up to 9pm.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain will continue push into across parts of North Wales including Flintshire.

A Met Office spokesperson says ”frequent lightning and some hail have developed across the Midlands and North Wales and will continue to affect these areas through the rest of Sunday afternoon.

These may run across highly urbanised areas with 30 mm in an hour in some places and perhaps 60-80 mm in 3 hours.

The thunderstorms are expected to ease through Sunday evening.”

This is what the Met Office says we can expect: