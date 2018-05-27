independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Met Office extends weather warning to ‘Amber’ for Flintshire with thunderstorms and torrential rain expected

Published: Sunday, May 27th, 2018
Share:

The Met Office has updated a weather warning for Flintshire to an ‘Amber Warning’ which is in place up to 9pm.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain will continue push into across parts of North Wales including Flintshire.

A Met Office spokesperson says ”frequent lightning and some hail have developed across the Midlands and North Wales and will continue to affect these areas through the rest of Sunday afternoon.

These may run across highly urbanised areas with 30 mm in an hour in some places and perhaps 60-80 mm in 3 hours.

The thunderstorms are expected to ease through Sunday evening.”

This is what the Met Office says we can expect:

  • Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures as well as some delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
  • Power cuts likely to occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Thunderstorms have brought over 13,000 lightning strikes across southern Britain and the Channel in a past 24 hours, with forecasters promising plenty more to come.

LATEST NEWS:

Two teenagers taken to hospital after trying to recover a football from the sea in Rhyl

UPDATED Met Office issues ‘Amber’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

Westminster reception for Coleg Cambria WorldSkills squad

Lack of train drivers sees cancellations on the Wrexham to Bidston service

Former Deputy Principal of children’s home becomes 10th person convicted under operation Pallial

Deeside Synchro Club celebrates second year of success.

Hospital grounds, school grounds and playgrounds to be smoke-free in Wales by summer 2019

Deeside based Iceland Foods first Norway store opens to enthusiastic reception

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn