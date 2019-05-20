Merseyside Police appeal to trace missing teenager who could be in Chester or Wrexham

Officers from Merseyside police are appealing for help in tracing a 16-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Liverpool.

Chloe Binns was last seen at 3.30pm on Monday, 13 May at Gateacre School, Hedgefield road and we are increasingly concerned about her wellbeing.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with dark brown shoulder length hair and a fair complexion. When last seen, she was wearing a black crop top, jeans, trainers and a jacket.

She is known to frequent the Wrexham and Chester areas.

Anyone who has seen a girl resembling Chloe or has any information is urged to call 101, DM @MerpolCC or you can contact the charity @MissingPeople on 116 000.