McDonalds is offering all emergency service workers free drinks when ID is provided.

McDonald’s is temporarily giving all emergency service staff and social care workers free drinks to say thanks for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer is for NHS, health and social care and emergency service staff workers.

They can get any drink including cold drinks and McCafe hot drinks on production of an ID card.

A spokesperson for McDonalds said: “We want to use our UK and Ireland footprint to thank, reward and support the health and care workers doing an incredible job in difficult and unprecedented times.

This offer is a token of our appreciation for the tireless work that these professionals are carrying out in the communities in which we operate.

From today we are offering free drinks for those workers in our restaurants and Drive Thrus, on sight of their work pass.”

Sadly, those taking up the offer wont be able to sit inside and enjoy their drink, McDonalds is to close the seating area’s in restaurants.

The move is in response to the latest UK Government advice on the Covid-19 outbreak, a statement on the fast-food chain’s website says:

“Following continued developments and updated guidance from the governments and health authorities, I wanted to share an update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

Our restaurants will remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

In the last 24 hours it has become clear that we need to temporarily change our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers consistent with the governments’ guidance on social distancing.”

From 5am on Wednesday morning all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.

> No restaurants will offer dine-in or table service, but My McDonald’s App will continue to offer the opportunity to order and pay ahead for collection and Drive Thru;

> Toilets and handwashing facilities will remain open wherever possible but seating areas and children’s play areas will close;

> We will continue to implement our strengthened, detailed cleaning procedures both in our restaurants and with our McDelivery partners to ensure we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and food safety

> With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

“The wellbeing of our employees, customers and suppliers remains of the greatest importance to us and these changes are designed with you all in mind. We have not taken this decision lightly and will continue to review this over the coming days.” The statement says.