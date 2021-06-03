Maternity in-patient visiting eased in North Wales hospitals

Restrictions on maternity in-patient visiting brought in during the Covid pandemic are is being eased today, Thursday, June 3.

From today a single partner or nominated essential support person, preferably from the same household, will be able to visit the antenatal and postnatal in-patient maternity wards in North Wales hospitals by appointment.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board said: “An appointment for a visit will be arranged through your midwife on the maternity unit.”

“To support this easing all partners will be asked to complete a COVID screening questionnaire and have their temperature checked before they are admitted onto the unit.”

“We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 infection and transmission rates and review further changes in accordance with local and national guidance.”

There are currently no changes to the existing arrangements that remain the same as per the below:

One birthing partner/nominated other to provide support to women who are attending Early Pregnancy Assessment and Fetal Medicine ultrasound scans.

One birthing partner for women in active labour, preferably from the same household or part of an extended household.

One birthing partner/nominated other to provide support to women who are attending for an early pregnancy-dating scan (11 weeks + 2 days – 14 weeks +1 day gestation).

One birthing partner/nominated other to provide support to women who are attending all fetal anomaly scan (18-20 weeks gestation).

Visitor access for neonatal services

Both parents can be partners in their babies care.

No other visitors are permitted in the Neonatal Units, including siblings.

Parents are asked to attend the unit one at a time to assist with social distancing.

Any parents who have COVID symptoms or have tested positive for COVID cannot visit and are required to follow the quarantine guidelines.

In cases of bereavement /discontinuing intensive care, safe practices are put in place to allow the family to be together.

“Please be mindful that anyone could have an infectious disease. All permitted visitors must comply with infection prevention precautions at all times. This includes washing hands (supervised) on arriving and leaving the area.” The health board said.

Rules around hospital visiting during the COVID-19 outbreak were updated, following guidance issued by Welsh Government, on the 30 November 2020.

Visiting to hospitals throughout Wales remains restricted

Guidance from Welsh Government is that visits should be agreed with a clear purpose, based on the best interests of the patient or service user, as well as the well-being of the visitor.

https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/hospital-visiting/