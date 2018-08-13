Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise funds

A charity which offers care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families is calling for adventurous individuals to take on the challenge of a life-time.

Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise invaluable funds for the charity.

Taking place between 24th October to 2nd November 2019 the challenge will also enable participants to enjoy the experience of a lifetime, and achieve goals beyond their expectation.

Laura Ellis-Bartlett, community fundraiser for Marie Curie said: “This challenge is a fantastic opportunity to explore the traditional charm and rare beauty of this untouched part of Asia while raising money for Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie nurses support people living with a terminal illness in the comfort of their own home as well as offering vital emotional support for families and carers.

The money raised by participants of the trek will help to support the local Marie Curie nurses and services.

To find out more about the trek visit the website, call Laura on 01745 352910 or email laura.ellis-bartlett@mariecurie.org.uk