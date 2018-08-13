independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise funds

Published: Monday, Aug 13th, 2018
Share:

A charity which offers care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families is calling for adventurous individuals to take on the challenge of a life-time.

Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise invaluable funds for the charity.

Taking place between 24th October to 2nd November 2019 the challenge will also enable participants to enjoy the experience of a lifetime, and achieve goals beyond their expectation.

Laura Ellis-Bartlett, community fundraiser for Marie Curie said: “This challenge is a fantastic opportunity to explore the traditional charm and rare beauty of this untouched part of Asia while raising money for Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie nurses support people living with a terminal illness in the comfort of their own home as well as offering vital emotional support for families and carers.

The money raised by participants of the trek will help to support the local Marie Curie nurses and services.

To find out more about the trek visit the website, call Laura on 01745 352910 or email laura.ellis-bartlett@mariecurie.org.uk

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hard work pays off for Nomads as they run riot at Llanelli

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Missing person from Buckley found safe and well

Power outage at North Wales Police control room has been fixed

Road closures in place today ahead of Tom Jones concert at the Racecourse

Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

A55 – lane closed after multi-vehicle accident

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn