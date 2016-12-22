Marathon 12 hour concrete pour gets work started on Electroimpact’s £2.8m Deeside expansion

Sandycroft-based materials supplier Breedon Group provided concrete for 12 hours straight to lay foundations for a new building at a global aerospace manufacturing company.

The pour, at Electroimpact in Hawarden, began at 5am, finishing at 5pm and was the second of two 12-hour continual pours this month required to lay the foundations for a new structure at the site.

The engineering feat, led by civil engineering firm Jones Bros, involved a fleet of 20 wagons delivering 100m3 of concrete every hour, each wagon holding 6m3.

A total of 16 wagons an hour were pulling up and pouring concrete.

Electroimpact specialises in the design and assembly of precision tooling and automation equipment for the aircraft industry.

The concrete for its new building must be strong and stable enough to hold large aircraft assembly equipment.

The building, measuring 67 metres by 26 metres, required 1,800m3 of concrete across the two pours, supplied by the Breedon Group.

The surface was powerfloated, which gives the concrete a hard-wearing finish suitable for heavy usage, by Wrexham Concrete Designs.

Hefin Lloyd-Davies, regional manager for Jones Bros Civil Engineering in North Wales, said: “We have been down at the site at Manor Lane for weeks now preparing for the laying of the foundations.

“Working with the Breedon Group we have tested the strength of the concrete to ensure it can withstand the weight of the machinery that will stand on it.

“The concrete also need to be sturdy enough to have heavy machinery bolted securely to it and we are casting bolts into the foundations as part of the process.

“Construction of the new building will begin in January and we will be on site until then.”