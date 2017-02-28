Manchester United sign Nomads ‘Wonderkid’ Levent Gundogan and it’s making headlines all over the world.

Photo: Nik Mesney

gap Connah’s Quay U14 academy player Levent Gundogan has been signed by Manchester United.

Levent was spotted during a friendly against United at their Carrington training ground while playing for the North Wales development squad earlier this season.

On the back of a performance which saw the forward score all four of his side’s goals against United, he was offered a six-week trial with the club.

Clearly impressed by what they saw, United’s academy signed Levent on a full-time contract.

Levent joined the Nomads Academy just over two years ago and has been an ever-present in the side and set up of the football club writes gap Connah’s Quay Director of football Jay Catton on the clubs website.

“A very gifted player, who is comfortable up front or in attacking midfield. His attitude and commitment to training and the club have been first class and we wish him all the best during his time at Manchester United.

Levent is a great example of the pathway for players within the FAW Academy system, and the opportunities that are available to move to a higher level.” Says Catton.

He becomes the 29th Academy Player to be signed by a professional club in the last seven years. A statistic which is unbeaten at present by any other academy in Wales say the Nomads.

“Read all about it”

News of Levent’s move is making headlines both nationally and internationally, the BBC have had a piece on their website today as have many of the UK tabloids.

So far the story has been spotted on the International Business Times, India Edition‎ website and Goal Singapore with the list growing by the hour.