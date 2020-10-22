Man who threatened rail staff at Flint station while carrying an imitation firearm jailed for 70 weeks

A man who threatened rail staff at Flint station while carrying an imitation firearm has been jailed for 70 weeks, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Samuel Allen, 31, and of Bron y Wern, Bagillt, was found guilty of possessing an imitation firearm, a public order offence, breaching a harassment order and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

A judge sentenced him yesterday at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court to 12 months in prison for the four offences, as well as an additional 18 weeks due to the activation of a suspended sentence.

At around 4.50pm on Monday 19 October, security staff at Flint railway station noticed Allen staggering close to the platform edge with a child on his shoulders.

Concerned for their safety, the member of staff asked Allen to take the child down from his shoulders. Allen responded aggressively and threatened to “slash” the member of staff.

After being refused travel, Allen continued to hurl abuse as he left the station.

The member of staff reported the incident to the police and officers stopped Allen outside the station.

He refused to remove his hands from his pocket when asked by officers.

Concerned Allen was in possession of a weapon, one of the officers withdrew his taser.

In response, Allen threw an item from his pocket into a nearby bush.

Officers arrested him and after searching the bush, an imitation firearm was recovered.

BTP Constable Harry Thompson said: “Allen has been involved in a number of anti-social offences and carrying an imitation firearm in a public place is never acceptable.

“We will continue to deal with anti-social behaviour robustly and ensure that Criminal Behaviour Orders are issued to stop persistent offenders.

“I am grateful to the courts for the strong sentence imposed on the defendant and hope it serves as a reminder that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated on the railway.”