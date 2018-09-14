A man who left a woman unconscious in a Chester street after stealing her money to pay for his fare back to the Wirral has been sentenced to three years and five months.

Jack Edmonds, aged 21, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced today, Friday 14 September at Chester Crown Court.

Edmonds met his victim, aged 37, while watching the football in a city centre pub on 15 July with family and friends.

At around 11.40pm they both left the pub and made their way through the streets of Chester in the direction of the train station.

When Edmonds led the victim down a residential street towards an alley way she became nervous and instead turned back around. It is at this point Edmonds attacked the woman and stole £50 from her before fleeing the scene.

The victim came round a short time later to find herself covered in blood, with cuts to her face and a tooth missing. Upset and in pain she knocked on nearby houses and asked them to call the police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers located Edmonds as he sat in a taxi on his way to Rock Ferry and he was arrested. Edmonds had blood spatter on his face and an injury to his hand which was bleeding. Police found £5 in his possession and he had paid £40 in cash for the taxi as well as £5 on a kebab.

The Judge, Roger Dutton, commended the officers for the “good bit of detective work” in immediately tracing the taxi Edmonds had taken and intercepting him at its destination in Rock Ferry.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said:

“Edmonds led the victim towards a secluded area knowing that he was going to assault her and take her money.

“With only the thought of money on his mind Edmonds didn’t hesitate when carrying out his violent attack. He left her unconscious on the floor and then scared and upset when she woke to find herself covered in blood.

“This was a violent and callous crime. I hope Edmonds admitting his guilt will help the victim to move on from this as she comes to terms with her terrifying ordeal.”