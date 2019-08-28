Man wanted by police after exposing himself to a pensioner in Hawarden

A man is wanted by police after exposing himself to a pensioner in Hawarden on Tuesday.

A 77-year-old woman reported to police that a man driving a “not very modern – pale coloured car” stopped on Bennets Lane to ask her for directions, he then went on to expose himself.

The incident happened at around 12pm.

Police have issued an appeal on social media stating:

Indecent Exposure on Bennetts Lane Hawarden. 27/08 Midday. Male in “not very modern pale coloured” ca(r) stopped to expose himself to a 77 year old lady. Were you on Bennetts Lane around that time?

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call 101 reference number: 19100482650.