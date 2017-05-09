Man taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Deeside Leisure Centre.

A man has been taken to hospital this afternoon after a car and cyclist collided near Deeside Leisure Centre.

The accident happened just before 1.40pm on Chester Road West in Queensferry.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“We were called at shortly before 1.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist on Chester Road West, Queensferry. We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”