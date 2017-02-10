Man who stole phone from sleeping train passenger has been jailed

A man who stole a phone from a sleeping train passenger has been jailed for 10 weeks.

Ryan Jones, 30 of Llandygai Road, Bangor, took the phone while travelling on a service between North Wales and Chester on 19 December.

Jones thought no one had seen him steek the phone however he did’nt take in to account CCTV footage.

Sheer persistence from British Transport Police officers paid off, a search through the extensive CCTV network uncovered footage of the thief outside the train and at Flint station.

Having circulated his image, he was tracked down and arrested by police in January.

Jones pleaded guilty to theft at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on 3 February and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC Henry Thompson said: