Man set to appear before magistrates following disturbance on a train in Hawarden on Monday

British Transport Police say they were forced to remove a man from a train in Hawarden yesterday following a disturbance.

The incident happened on board the 5.45pm service from Bidston to Wrexham.

Police say he allegedly abused staff onboard the train staff, he was interviewed today and will be summonsed to appear in magistrates court at a later date.

The train was delayed for around 30 minutes which also affected later services on the line.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“A man has been taken off a train last night at Hawarden station following a disturbance!

He’s been interviewed by us today (Tuesday) and will have a summons in the post shortly to explain his actions to the magistrates! #unacceptable behaviour to abuse train staff”

An update on Transport for Wales website stated.

Disruption had been reported to services between Bidston and Wrexham Central.



The 5.45pm was expected to arrive at Wrexham Central but arrived at 7.16pm – “30 minutes late due to passengers causing a disturbance on this train.”