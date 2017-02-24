Man seriously injured in a police chase on A55 charged with robbery and firearms offences

A driver of a BMW convertible who received serious injuries in collision during a police chase on the A55 near Bodelwyddan has been released from hospital.

Following his release he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police and charged with a string of serious offences.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near the St George turnoff last Saturday.

The silver 3 series BMW convertible was being pursued by officers prior to the crash which happened at 11.40am.

As is standard procedure, North Wales Police referred themselves to police watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) following the incident.

It’s believed the driver of the BMW left the A55 at junction 24, the car then careered through the barriers of the flyover which crosses the A55 and back down an embankment.

The badly damaged car landed on its side by the main carriageway of the A55 which was initially closed in both directions following the crash.

The westbound carriageway remained shut for nearly seven hours and investigators examined the scene.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also seen over the area and witnesses reported seeing armed police in the area.

The man, who hasn’t been named, has been charged with three alleged robberies, serious firearms offences and dangerous driving.

He appeared before Salford Magistrates today for an initial hearing.