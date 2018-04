Cheshire police say a 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault in Chester.

Roman Lukawczyk, of no fixed address, was charged with sexual assault on Monday 2 April.

He pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday, Thursday 5 April – he has been remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on 1 May.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday 1 April at a fast food restaurant on Foregate Street, the victim was a 49-year-old woman from Chester.