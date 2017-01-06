Man left in critical condition after an attack in Mold last night

North Wales Police are appealing for information after a man sustained serious injuries following an assault in Mold during the evening of Thursday 5th January 2017.

The 46 year old victim is described as being in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

The police helicopter was spotted over the area ta around 9.45pm last night, roads were reported to have been closed while police dealt with the incident.

Det Chief Inspector Neil Harrison said; “The male is believed to have been assaulted at an address in the Nant Garmon area of Mold.

“He sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and he continues to receive treatment.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward. An investigation into the circumstances continues and as a result there will be increased police activity in the Mold area throughout Friday, so the public should not be alarmed to see a number of officers in the area.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference V002209.