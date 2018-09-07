News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man jailed after being found guilty of a vicious assault outside a Chester hotel

Published: Friday, Sep 7th, 2018
The attacker of a man who lost half a litre of blood from injuries sustained in an assault outside a hotel in Chester has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Derrick Unsworth, aged 27, of no fixed adress was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of grievous bodily harm without intent on Thursday 6 September.

Shortly before midnight on 14 February Unsworth and the 35-year-old victim were seen arguing on Eastgate Street before a further altercation on the city walls. The victim walked away from the confrontation and went to the hotel just outside the city centre.

Unsworth remained in the city centre until the early hours of 15 February spending time at a local pub before leaving in a car.

Shortly after 2am Unsworth and another man made their way to the victim’s hotel and waited for him.

When the victim left the hotel Unsworth attacked him from behind causing incised wounds to his neck, collar bone and back.

The victim fought back and managed to get away from Unsworth before realising the extent of the injuries he had received.

When the victim found he was bleeding heavily he called for help from other residents of the hotel while Unsworth fled in the direction of Liverpool Road.

The 35-year-old was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance having lost half a litre of blood from his injuries. Unsworth was arrested a short time later at a hostel in Chester.

Speaking after the sentencing DC Rob Marshall, of Chester CID, said: “Unsworth told the court that he had punched the victim but not caused his injuries.

“The victim suffered substantial loss of blood in this attack and is fortunate that he was not much more seriously hurt.

“Thankfully the jury could see that Unsworth’s claims of innocence were untrue and he will now be punished for his crime.”

