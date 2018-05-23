independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man has died after being struck by a train on the line between Shotton and Wrexham

Published: Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018
A man has been killed after being struck by a train on the line between Shotton and Wrexham this morning.

British Transport Police have said an incident was reported at 10:27am, with local reports saying a man was seen walking on tracks between Gwersyllt station and Wrexham General around ten minutes earlier.

British Transport Police have said a person was sadly pronounced dead.

They added: “We are working to identify the person that has died, and inform their family”.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

