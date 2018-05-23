Man has died after being struck by a train on the line between Shotton and Wrexham

A man has been killed after being struck by a train on the line between Shotton and Wrexham this morning.
British Transport Police have said an incident was reported at 10:27am, with local reports saying a man was seen walking on tracks between Gwersyllt station and Wrexham General around ten minutes earlier.
British Transport Police have said a person was sadly pronounced dead.
They added: “We are working to identify the person that has died, and inform their family”.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.