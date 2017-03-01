Man faces up to five years in prison if he breaches an order banning him from parts Flintshire

A Flintshire man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), a new police power brought in to replace ASBO’s or Anti-Social Behaviour Orders.

The order, aimed at tackling ‘persistently anti-social individuals’ was granted at Mold Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It means that 27-year-old Martyn Ozzrick Knight-Jones from Bridge Terrace in Treuddyn, has been issued with a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Mr Knight-Jones is now excluded from certain areas of Penyffordd, the order also bans him from using or encouraging others to use foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any public place or towards any person in either Flintshire or Wrexham county.

The order was granted after North Wales Police received complaints from the public regarding Mr Knight-Jones’ behaviour.

The CNO also orders the man not to drive any vehicle in an anti-social manner, including revving a vehicle in the street, not to work on or maintain vehicles in the street and cause annoyance and distress to other residents.

Breaching a CBO could see Knight-Jones facing up to five years in prison and, or a fine of up to £5,000.

PC Natalie Williams from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: