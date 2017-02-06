Investigation launched after a man died in an accident at UPM Shotton paper mill

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry at UPM Shotton Paper Mill on Deeside Industrial Estate.

An investigation has been launched into the incident which happened on Monday.

Police were called at 12.05pm to a report of a collision at the Paper Mill on Weighbridge Road.

UPM Shotton’s own Emergency Response Team were first at the scene of the incident, the team included a first aid responder.

The emergency services were called immediately, however the person was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Harrison said:

A man is currently in custody helping police with inquiries, and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed as the collision did not occur on a public road. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

The incident happened in the recovered fibre warehouse.

The warehouse is used for the storing of paper prior to recycling.

Mr David Ingham, General Manager, UPM Shotton said:

At this time we are investigating the full details of the incident, working closely with the emergency services and the HSE. Our immediate thoughts are with the individual’s family and colleagues. We will provide full support to all staff involved and investigate fully with all parties.

North Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and are currently carrying out interviews with all witnesses and staff.

The recovered paper warehouse is closed until further notice.

UPM say no further comment will be made until all investigations have been concluded.