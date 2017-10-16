Man in court today following series of offences in Connah’s Quay over the weekend

Officers from North Wales Police have said a man they currently have in custody has been denied bail and will appear in court after being charged with a string of alleged burglary and theft-related offences over the weekend.

In an update on social media officers from Wrexham custody suite said a man from the Flintshire area has been charged with 9 separate offences which occurred in Connah’s Quay over the weekend.

“He has been denied bail and will be straight to court in the morning,” the update states.

Offences include four counts of burglary, two counts of theft from vehicle, criminal damage and going equipped for theft or burglary.

The man will appear at Magistrates Court this morning.