Man charged with alleged drug dealing offences in Connah’s Quay after police dog Scotty finds Class A stash

There’s been lots of praise for Police Dog Scotty over the last day or so on the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs Facebook page after he uncovered a hidden stash of Class A drugs during a search in Deeside.

Following PD Scottys find on Tuesday officers arrested one man who, they allege – has been pedaling Class A drugs in the Connah’s Quay area.

Police say the man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and remanded in custody to appear in court later on today, Wednesday March 28.

The arrest comes as part of Operation Brightley – a large scale operation targeting those believed to be dealing in Class A drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine in Deeside.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire police team said;

“Following information obtained from last weeks Operation Brightley, Officers from all departments in North Flintshire worked together to locate and arrest a male believed to be selling Class A drugs in the Connahs Quay area. A special mention to Scotty the drugs dog who helped us sniff this out! The man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and remanded in custody to appear before the courts later on today.”

North Wales Police seized a ‘substantial’ amount of Class A drugs from a house in Connah’s Quay when officers carried a series of simultaneous raids two week ago.

More than 50 police officers including armed and dog units took part in Operation Brightley – two men were arrested during the operation, one has subsequently been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine and one count of being in possession of criminal property.

Much of the intelligence which led to police taking action has come from within the Deeside community.

Inspector Andy Griffiths who has led Operation Brightley said;