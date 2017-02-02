Man charged with attempted murder following Mold assualt in January

North Wales Police say they have charged a 31 year old man with attempted murder.

The man from the Merseyside area is accused of attempting to murder a 46 year old man in Mold on January 5th.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Flintshire Magistrates at Mold on Thursday.

Following the attack at an address in the Nant Garmon area of Mold on January 5th police launched an appeal to trace a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the wanted male had been arrested and was in custody.