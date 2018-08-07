Man banned from Chester city centre for 3 years for anti-social behaviour linked to Spice.

A man has been banned from the city centre for three years after repeated instances of anti-social behaviour linked to Spice.

Jamie Crawford, 24, who also goes by the name Jamie Fisher, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he was convicted, at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday of two counts of theft, breaching a community protection notice (CPN), breaching post sentence supervision and breaching a dispersal notice.

Crawford, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing £6 of sweets on July 30 and August 3 from Sainsbury’s on Watergate Row North.

He also admitted breaching a CPN which directed him to not be intoxicated in a public place, breaching the terms of his probation by committing a crime, and breaching a dispersal notice which he was given on Foregate Street, Chester, on Saturday 14 July.

Crawford was directed to leave the city centre after being seen taking Spice in the city centre. He was spoken to by officers twice who told him to leave before he was arrested for the breach.

Crawford was fined a total of £200 which Magistrates was deemed paid after he spent time on remand before coming to court.

Crawford was also given a CBO order which bans him from the city centre for three years, prohibits him from being intoxicated in public in the county and prohibits him from being under the influence or in possession of any psychoactive substance in public.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans said: