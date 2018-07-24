Man arrested on suspicion of endangering police helicopter via ‘bright light’

A man was arrested last night on suspicion of endangering an aircraft after a light was directed at the police helicopter while over Bangor.

Shortly before 11pm the NPAS (National Police Air Service) helicopter – which Deeside.com believes was the aircraft based out of Hawarden looking at our tracking logs – was flying above the Bangor area searching for a high-risk missing person.

Officers were swiftly made aware that a bright light was being directed towards the aircraft.

An officer from the Roads Policing Unit was nearby and went to investigate and subsequently found a man on the Industrial Unit in Llandegai. The 18-year-old would not provide his details and was arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, obstructing police and a public order offence.

Whilst arresting the man another male arrived at the scene and became aggressive with the officer. He was also arrested for a public order offence.

The 18-year-old has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

The 47-year-old man who was arrested for a public order offence later received a caution.

Superintendent Neil Thomas from North Wales Police’s Operational Support Services department said: “Shining a light towards an aircraft puts that helicopter and its crew at completely unnecessary risk. The aircraft was assisting local officers at the time searching for a missing person. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will robustly deal with anybody caught behaving in this manner.”

The missing person, was thankfully, later found safe and well.

Top image: Archive picture.