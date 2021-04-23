Man arrested in connection with threat to hospital “no longer suspect” and released with no further action

Police say a man who was arrested in connection with a hoax bomb threat to the hospital has been released and is ‘no longer a suspect’.

Police arrested a local man yesterday, however this evening have issued a short statement that says: “Following the arrest of a man in connection with incident at Wrexham Maelor Hospital yesterday, further investigation has confirmed that he is no longer a suspect for this offence and he has been released with no further action.”

Officers added, “Our investigations are continuing.”

North Wales Police were called to Wrexham Maelor Hospital at around 1pm yesterday after reports of a suspicious package at the site, believed to be a bomb threat.





Staff had been told not to leave locations inside the hospital and refrain from touching unknown objects. Access in and out of the site had been locked off, with ambulances being redirected and patient appointments cancelled.

The hospital reopened after almost a four hour lockdown.

It was later confirmed after police investigations that a hoax phone call had been made to the hospital.