Man arrested following ‘spate of criminal damage’ in Connah’s Quay

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested on Boxing Day following a ‘spate’ of criminal damage in Connah’s Quay.

In an update on the North Flintshire Policing team’s Facebook page on Wednesday a spokesperson said:

‘We currently have a man in custody over a spate of criminal damages that took place during the course of last night. We are appealing for witnesses. Did you see or hear anything unusual? Please call 101 quoting ref V193642’

Officers later confirmed the man was arrested near to Lindon Avenue in Connah’s Quay following incidents of criminal damage on the High Street.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.