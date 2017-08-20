Man arrested following attempt child abduction in Flint

A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody following an attempt abduction of a child in Flint.

Shortly before 2pm this afternoon (Sunday 20th August) North Wales Police responded to a report of an attempt abduction of a 3-year-old girl by a man in the vicinity of the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

Pictures posted on facebook and shared hundreds of times show the moment members of the public apprehend the man who police arrested.

Police responded quickly to the call, and a 50-year-old man was arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “Officers responded quickly to an incident that occurred in Flint this afternoon. A 50 year old male was detained by members of the public at the location quickly after the incident; and he was arrested when officers arrived.

“I would first like to reassure the public that the child is safe with her family, and the male remains in police custody. I would also like to thank those members of the community who responded so quickly to detain the male until Police arrival.

“Our investigation is in its infancy, and all lines of enquiry are being progressed. However; I would like to appeal to any witnesses, or anybody with any information to contact North Wales Police Control room, quoting incident number V126885.