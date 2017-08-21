Man arrested over attempted child abduction in Flint on Sunday still being questioned by police

North Wales Police say the man arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction in Flint yesterday remains in custody and is being questioned at Wrexham police station.

Police were called just before 2pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a man allegedly attempting to abduct the three-year old girl near the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

At the time of the incident, a morris dancing competition was taking place, photographs circulated widely on social media show members of the public detaining a man while they await for police to arrive.

Police say they responded quickly to the call and on arrival arrested a 50-year-old man.

Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones said:

“Officers responded quickly to an incident that occurred in Flint this afternoon.

A 50 year old male was detained by members of the public at the location quickly after the incident, he was arrested when officers arrived.

I would first like to reassure the public that the child is safe with her family, and the male remains in police custody.

I would also like to thank those members of the community who responded so quickly to detain the male until Police arrival.

Our investigation is in its infancy, and all lines of enquiry are being progressed.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with any information to contact them quoting incident number V126885.