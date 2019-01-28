News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man arrested as armed police respond to reports of a person with a gun in Shotton

Published: Monday, Jan 28th, 2019
Police have said a man was arrested last night after armed units responded to reports of a person with a handgun at a property in Shotton.

Officers from the Alliance Armed Policing Unit ‘swiftly contained’ the address, believed to be in the Higher Shotton area at around 9.45pm on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the team Tweeted:

“Alliance ARVs [Armed Response Vehicles] responded to reports of a male in an address with a handgun in Shotton.

Address swiftly contained by officers and subject safely arrested. Currently being dealt with by North Flintshire response officers.”

Police have not said if a weapon was recovered from the house.

Feature Image: File photo’s

 

