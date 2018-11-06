Man arrested another airlifted to hospital following this morning’s collision on Lache Lane in Chester

Latest: A man from Wrexham has been arrested following a collision on Lache Lane in Chester this morning.

Cheshire police say they were called at around 9.20am to reports of a collision between a car and a stationary van on Lache Lane in Chester.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“Officers attended the scene and a cordon was set up as emergency services dealt with the incident.

On arrival a man was trapped underneath the van. He was not inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to lift the van and free the man before handing him over to the care of paramedics.

The casualty was taken to Aintree University Hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man from Wrexham, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink drinking.

He is currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries.”

Lache Lane remains currently closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

Earlier report: Cheshire Fire and Rescue service said a man has been freed from under his van and taken to hospital following a collision on Lache Lane at around 9.10am this morning.

An incident report on the fire service website states:

‘Firefighters attended to the scene of a collision on Lache Lane in Chester involving a car and a stationary van.

Crews have freed a man who was trapped underneath his van and he has been taken to hospital by ambulance.’

First report: Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Lache Lane in Chester.

The road is closed both ways close from Circular Drive to A483 Overleigh Roundabout.

Cheshire Police tweeted:

‘Lache Lane in Chester is currently closed in both directions as officers and firefighters deal with a serious collision involving a car and a van. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.’

There is heavy traffic in the area due to the collision.

A North West Air Ambulance looks to have landed close to Lache Lane just after 9.45am, there are no updates as yet from Cheshire police.