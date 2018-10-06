Major redevelopment planned for Flint garage

Major redevelopment plans for a garage on one of the main roads through Flint represent a ‘vote of confidence in the town’, it has been claimed.

AF Blakemore and Son, the largest division of SPAR UK, said its proposals to demolish an existing outbuilding and extend the shop at Jones Motor Services on Chester Road would signal new investment and create up to 14 new jobs.

It would also see the installation of two large new fuel tanks, measuring 30,000 and 45,000 litres respectively, along with a new canopy, ATM and car parking spaces.

It comes after the owners said the current site does not meet their requirements.

In a planning statement, they said: “The existing shop on site appears very tired and has a compromised retail sales area which is small in size.

“The shop on site has a SPAR fascia, but the quality of this store is below what Blakemore Retail expects from its outlets.

“As a consequence, having now purchased the site, the company has decided to redevelop the site in order to provide an enhanced local needs convenience shopping facility and improved petrol filling station for the benefit of local residents of Flint and passing motorists.

“The proposal will provide valuable new investment and job creation, circa 10-14 new jobs, as well as bringing an underused site back into beneficial use.

“The application represents an investment into Flint by the applicant signifying a ‘vote of confidence’ in the town.”

AF Blakemore owns approximately 300 SPAR stores across the UK, employing more than 8,100 people, with a turnover in excess of £1.31 billion.

In total, the application site extends to more than 1,700 square metres, including the SPAR store and petrol forecourt, along with a post office and vacant accommodation above.

The plans will be decided on by Flintshire Council at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

