Posted: Fri 12th Jun 2020

Major extension to Castell Alun High School in Hope receives green light

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to create extra space at a secondary school where some youngsters are taught in temporary classrooms have been given the green light.

Three mobile units have been in place at Castell Alun High School in Hope for a number of years as it struggled to find room to meet pupil numbers.

However, they are now due to be demolished to make way for a new three-storey extension.

Flintshire Council submitted a planning application to improve facilities for more than 1,200 pupils who currently attend the school at the start of the year.


The proposals have now been approved and will see the existing design and technology block knock down to create additional parking for staff.

Manchester-based planning consultants Turley, who are working on the local authority’s behalf, said it would deliver a “significant benefit” for the community.

In a planning statement, they said: “The proposed development would replace a dated design and technology building and three temporary buildings which contain poor quality teaching space and provide a poor quality learning environment for pupils.

“The proposed teaching block would contain modern, purpose built teaching facilities, such as design, art and performance space, staff facilities and ancillary storage.

“It would therefore be of significant benefit to the local community, providing pupils with better quality learning space to meet their needs, and providing teachers with a better facilities for teaching.

“The proposed development would also provide additional car parking spaces to allow for the more efficient parking of cars and circulation on the wider school site.

“No increase in pupil or staff numbers would result from the proposed development.”

The architects added music, art and other classes would also be hosted in the new extension.

The application was backed by planning officers yesterday using delegated powers.

 

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



